Madhubani, May 27 (PTI) Drone-like objects were spotted over the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district, following which an investigation was started, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted at the Kamala border outpost (BOP) area in Jaynagar, some "mysterious drone-like illuminated objects" were sighted entering Indian airspace from Nepal on Monday night, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said.

Also Read | 'BJP's Deliberate Attempt to Incite Communal Tension': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends INR 100 Crore Grant for Urdu Language.

"They immediately informed the Indian Air Force authorities in Darbhanga and Delhi. The district police were also informed. An investigation has been started," he said.

"The glowing tiny objects were observed for about half an hour, and they finally went back to the Nepal side. The district police are already on alert and maintaining strict vigil in coordination with other agencies," he added.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Country Set to Experience Above Normal Rainfall This Monsoon Season, Predicts IMD.

Police stations along the India-Nepal border have been instructed to intensify patrolling, the SP said.

Bihar shares a long and porous border with Nepal, which has often been used by illegal immigrants from other countries to sneak into the Indian territory.

Security has already been heightened across the state due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit, starting May 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)