Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) In a first for Maharashtra, drones will be deployed to monitor illegal fishing along its 720-km coastline beginning January 9, a Fisheries Department official said on Wednesday.

The drones will provide live footage of up to the 12-mile maritime boundary from nine locations across all seven coastal districts.

The official said the streaming data collected by drones will be used to take legal action against unauthorised fishing boats.

He said the drone system will be launched by Minister of State for Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane.

"The minister will oversee the system through a live feed from the Fisheries Commissioner's Office. Streaming data collected by these drones will be used as evidence to take legal action against unauthorised fishing boats," the official said.

He said the drone system will bring the entire maritime area of Maharashtra under camera surveillance, helping the government to curb illegal fishing.

"It is an important step to protect marine resources and ensure compliance with regulations," the official added.

Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee, welcomed the initiative.

"Illegal fishing has severely impacted traditional fishermen. This system should support us rather than harass us. However, there are concerns about its effectiveness during the monsoon and the use of the collected data," he said.

Tandel said traditional fishermen face challenges ranging from the rampant use of purse seine nets and unauthorised fishing during the monsoon to inadequate coordination between fisheries and police authorities.

He also raised concerns about boats operating without proper identification and lacking resources for effective maritime monitoring.

"We hope this system will address these challenges and bring accountability. But the Fisheries Act should focus on safeguarding fishermen's livelihoods while ensuring sustainability," Tandel said.

