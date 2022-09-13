New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital dropped by a few notches and the maximum temperature settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent in the evening, it said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday morning was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 84 per cent.

Hot and humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

A rainfall of 9.4 mm was recorded between 8:30 AM of Monday and 8:30 AM of Tuesday, the IMD said.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius respectively with a generally cloudy sky with light rain forecast, according to IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (73) category around 7:30 PM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

