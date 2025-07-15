Bhopal, July 15 (PTI) Expressing concern over the growing drug addiction among youths, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government will pull them out of this vicious cycle.

The chief minister appealed to people to join the 'Drug se doori, hai jaroori' campaign launched by the MP Police on Tuesday.

In a video message, he said the initiative is aimed at curbing drug addiction and awakening new consciousness in society on the issue.

"It is saddening to note that drug addiction is increasing rapidly among the youth. The government is fully determined to save youngsters who are the future of India, and pull them out from this quagmire (of addiction)," he said.

Yadav termed drug addiction as a social evil, which is hollowing out the roots of family (values) and society.

The senior BJP leader lamented that drug addiction has ruined several families. "It not only destroys health but also destroys the social fabric."

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana claimed the crime is under control in the state.

"Not a single sensational crime in which immediate arrest was made had taken place in the last seven months," he added.

Echoing the chief minister, the DGP said drug abuse is ruining the youth and their families.

He stated that the top political leadership of the country and Madhya Pradesh are also concerned about this grave problem and are committed to its resolution.

"It is the moral responsibility of the society to sensitise adolescent children and youth about the ill effects of drugs and keep them away from intoxicants," he added.

During the 16-day de-addiction campaign, various events, including radio and FM channel broadcasts, will be organised to reach out to the people.

Banners, posters, and hoardings will be displayed at public places and pamphlets will be distributed, an official release stated.

Various government departments, NGOs, religious leaders, social workers, public representatives, and village and city security committees will participate. Schools, colleges, public places and digital mediums will be roped in to spread public awareness.

