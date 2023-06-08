Bahraich (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two suspected drug smugglers have been arrested after 53 gram smack worth around Rs 5.3 crore in the international market was found in their possession, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday from the Dargah Sharif area here based on a tip-off, they said, Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

They were identified as Shahid and Manoj.

Singh said police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the source of the consignment.

