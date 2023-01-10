Ghazipur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Three people were arrested here after heroin worth over Rs one crore in the international market was allegedly found in their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off on Monday, police stopped the three at Zamania turn here. However, they started running on seeing the police team which chased and caught them, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

They were found carrying over one kg of heroin.

Those arrested have been identified as Gangaram of Barabanki and Manohar Prasad and Sudhir Kumar Rai of Ghazipur.

The SP has rewarded the police team for the arrest of the trio.PTI COR SAB

