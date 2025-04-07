Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan police have seized 1.65 kg of MD drug, 3.33 kg of crystal powder used in drug manufacturing, three firearms and 161 live cartridges during a raid at a poultry farm in Pratapgarh district.

The police have arrested drug smuggler Fardeen Khan Pathan (25) during the action taken on Sunday.

The estimated value of the seized drugs and materials is around Rs 5 crore, Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar Bansal said.

"The police seized 1.65 kg of MD drug, 3.33 kg of crystal powder used in drug manufacturing, 1 kg of white powder, two 12-bore guns, one pistol, 161 live cartridges and a bike," he said.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided the farm in Naugava area under Arnod police station and caught Pathan. The team conducted a thorough search, uncovering illegal arms, ammunition and narcotics.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. He is being interrogated, the SP added.

