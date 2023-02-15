Kohima, Feb 15 (PTI) The overall law and order situation in Nagaland is normal with the scrupulous enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the February 27 assembly elections, director-general of police (DGP) Rupin Sharma said on Wednesday.

Except for election-related violence in Mokokchung, Wokha and Longleng districts, the overall situation in the state has been peaceful, Sharma told reporters at a function at the Nagaland Police Hotel.

He said that with the deployment of the central armed forces, patrolling has been increased in the state, he said.

The police department has mastered its own manpower by cancelling leaves of many personnel and also withdrawing the jawans on static guards, he said.

"Security in the vulnerable areas has been strengthened and the situation, for now, is very normal," he said, adding that 24 persons have been arrested in connection with the eight incidents of election-related violence in the three districts.

"We are trying to enforce the MCC as scrupulously as possible given the scenario in Nagaland," Sharma said.

He urged political parties, supporters and common people not to indulge in any violence.

"We request everyone to maintain peace and calm... follow the law," he said, asserting that action will be taken if anyone has any complaint against any government staff or law-enforcing agencies.

Sharma said that so far 53 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act.

He said that in this election, voters were being bribed with drugs in place of liquor.

He also said that six-eight security persons were arrested in drugs-related cases.

Till Tuesday, Rs 3.65 crore in cash was seized from different parts of the state, Sharma said.

The DGP asked common people not to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash without valid documents.

