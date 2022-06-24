Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) A special NDPS court here on Friday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Special judge V V Patil, presiding the case, said he perused chargesheet and chemical analysis report of the seized banned substances.

The reports are positive and hence, there is sufficient material to take cognisance, he said, directing all the accused to remain present before the court on July 12.

The anti-drugs agency had arrested 20 people including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, after raiding the Goa-bound ship in October last year.

The probe agency filed a chargesheet in May against 14 accused only, while giving clean chit to six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of evidence. Of the 14 accused, two are currently in jail, while the rest are out on bail.

