Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Assam government on Monday said that drugs worth Rs 2,087 crore were seized in the state from 2016 to February this year.

Replying to a written query by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home portfolio said in the state assembly that, from 2016 to February 28, 2023, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 2,087.21 crore in the state and arrested 13,963 persons.

"Since May 10, 2021, Assam Police have seized drugs worth around Rs 1,329 crore and arrested 8,724 persons in the state. During the period, 5,246 cases have been registered and police seized 759 vehicles. To deal with the drugs-related cases, the Assam government has created a Superintendent of Police rank post called SP (Narcotic Control), CID, Assam. The Assam Police has increased its surveillance along the bordering areas, continuing its operation against drugs by setting up check posts and seizing drugs and arresting drug peddlers and are working with other agencies. The Assam government has formed Anti Narcotic Task Force at the state level and district level," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that from 2016 to February this year, 295.07 kg of heroin, 1,11,789.7 kg of ganja, 463.16 kg of opium, 9,46,412 cough syrup bottles, 19,812 kg of Yaba tablets, 3,316 kg of poppy straw, 44.89 kg of morphine 14.04 kg of Methamphetamine, 1,151 numbers of Fortwine/Zocin inj, 1.64 kg of Cocaine, 8.37 kg of Crystalline seized in the state.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that from 2011 to April 2016, drugs worth Rs 73.16 crore were seized in the state.

He also said that, since May 2016, 8,173 drug-related cases were registered in the state, and the charge sheet was filed in 7,063 cases. (ANI)

