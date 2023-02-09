New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was found dead in a drain in New Delhi's Budh Vihar, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajender alias Lalla, a resident of Shyam Colony, Budh Vihar, Phase-1, New Delhi.

"No injury was found on the body and no foul play was suspected during the inquiry," an official familiar with the matter said.

On inquiry with locals, police said, it was found that the deceased used to "drink regularly".

A crime team also inspected the spot and took photographs at the scene, an official said.

A PCR call was received at the Vijay Vihar police station at 8:20 am informing about a body lying in a drain near H2/8, Budh Vihar, Phase-1.

"Investigative officer reached the spot and found a body in a roadside drain in Budh Vihar," an official said.

"He was found seen sitting near the roadside drain on Wednesday night in an inebriated state," they said.

"Body has been preserved in the mortuary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. An inquest proceeding is being conducted," the official said.

An inquest report is made primarily to investigate the causes of unnatural death and suspected dowry deaths.

In a similar development, Delhi Police recovered a dismembered body from the Bhalswa drain in the national capital earlier in the last month (January).

Incidentally, the unidentified dead body was found in three pieces from the Bhalswa drain, a police official had said earlier.

Last Month, the Delhi Police said they found the body of a woman, missing for 10 days, at a crematorium .

The woman had been identified as 54-year-old Meena, the police had said, adding that she went missing at the Mangolpuri police station on January 2. (ANI)

