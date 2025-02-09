Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) A prolonged dry spell has got Shimla farmers worrying about the apple crop, which is now threatened by a hampered production.

Desired cooling hours (1,200 to 1,600 below 7 degrees Celsius) for traditional varieties and 600 hours for early varieties have not come by this season.

Farmers were also restricted from new plantations due to unfavourable weather conditions, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan told PTI on Sunday.

About 90 per cent of apple orchardists in the state are still on traditional varieties, while the remaining have adopted high density plantations.

"Snow during winter months also kills insects and diseases but we are witnessing a one-month shift in weather for the past three years which has affected apple production," Chauhan said.

The state saw a rain deficit of 97 per cent in October last year, 99 per cent in November, and 84 per cent this January, the ninth lowest since 1901, Meteorological expert Sandeep Sharma said.

In all, the rain deficit was 41 per cent in the post-monsoon season (October to December), with December the only exception with 21 per cent of excess rain.

Rain deficit from February 1 to 9 was 38 per cent, with the state receiving 16.2 mm of precipitation against a normal of 26.3 mm, the Met said.

Sufficient chilling hours and moisture during winters is essential for a good apple crop, while hailstorms at flowering stage prove harmful.

The temperature has to remain below 7 degrees for appropriate chilling, which varies with latitude as the apple growing area falls mainly in the temperate zone, according to scientists.

An increase in temperature tends to harm the apple production, while early spouting in stone fruit in low hills could affect the yield and the crop, said Sujaat Chauhan, an apple orchardist from Sandhu village.

Farmers had dug pots in several areas for new plantation but a dry spell that led to less moisture in the land halted the process, says Sushil Dhalta, another apple grower.

The cost of plantation is high as one plant costs between Rs 150-200, he said.

"We were unable to sow the peas crop due to dry spell and are hoping to see rain and snow in February," another farmer, Rajhubeer said.

On Friday, the former Shimla deputy mayor urged the government to consider declaring the state as "drought-affected."

"I urge you to ensure that the necessary protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented so that the looming drought crisis can be addressed proactively," Tikender Panwar said in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

