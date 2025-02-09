Hyderabad, February 9: The police have arrested Keerthi Teja for allegedly murdering his grandfather, prominent industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhana Rao, in a property dispute. The 75-year-old founder of Veljan Group of Companies was found dead at his Somajiguda residence on Thursday evening, February 6.

Teja, who had recently returned from the United States, is accused of attacking Rao with a knife multiple times after an argument over property matters. According to the police reports, the accused, Teja, allegedly stabbed his grandfather at least 73 times before the latter passed away. Hyderabad Horror: Andhra Industrialist Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao Stabbed 73 Times by Grandson Over Property Dispute; Keerthi Teja Arrested.

Who Was Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao?

Founded in 1965, Veljan Group is a leading company in sectors such as shipbuilding, energy, and industrial solutions. Rao, originally from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, had transferred company shares worth INR 4 crore to Teja, the son of his second daughter, Sarojini Devi.

Sources revealed that Janardhan Rao, originally from Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, had recently appointed his eldest daughter’s son, Srikrishna, as the Director of Veljan Group. Known for his philanthropic work, Rao had made significant donations to the Government General Hospital in Eluru and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Telangana Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Father Over Coming Home Late in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

What Happened at Velamati Chandrasekhar Janardhan Rao's Residence?

Sarojini Devi and her son visited Rao's residence on Thursday. Soon, an argument broke out between Rao and Teja over the property. Accusing his grandfather of unfair treatment, Teja allegedly took out a knife he had brought with him and stabbed Rao repeatedly. Sarojini Devi, who had gone into the kitchen to bring tea, returned upon hearing the commotion and tried to intervene. Keerthi also allegedly attacked her, and she sustained four stab wounds. The accused also threatened the security guard, who had witnessed the murder and fled the scene.

Panjagutta police on Saturday registered a case of murder and began an investigation. They arrested Teja and subsequently produced him before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Police suspect that the accused may be a drug addict. They were conducting further investigation. Investigators are now focusing on the details surrounding the motive behind the fatal attack as Teja remains in police custody.

