New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has invited proposals on the development of oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The proposals should be from scientists from educational and research institutes/ laboratories, universities, and medical institutions, start-ups and industry, the DST said.

The scientists from industries should align with investigators from academic / research institutions as co-investigators. Funding for industry partners with respect to R&D leading to commercialisation will be forwarded to Technology Development Board (TDB), DST, for their consideration.

The duration of the project is one year.

The call for proposals comes under the backdrop of shortage of medical oxygen in the last few weeks as the country grappled with the second wave of the coronavirus.

This initiative is expected to help meet the need of indigenous concentrators working on newer approach of providing supplementary oxygen in hospital wards and ICUs and as an inexpensive therapeutic oxygen source for patients under home isolation.

This new initiative by the government will soon catalyse R&D on critical components and innovations concerning Make-in-India Oxygen Concentrators to meet the emerging healthcare requirements to combat the COVID 19 epidemic, the DST said.

