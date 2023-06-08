New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The members of the Delhi University's academic council wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday, demanding an inquiry into the alleged mismanagement and negligence at a "Degree Fair" hosted by the School of Open Learning (SOL).

The "Degree Fair" to distribute degrees to the students who have graduated from the university was called off by the SOL on Saturday even as scores of students gathered at the venue.

It was alleged that a stampede followed as the students were arbitrarily not allowed entry to the venue and the event was abruptly cancelled.

In the e-mail sent to the VC, the members of the academic council and the University Court members demanded an inquiry into the incident and appropriate action against the SOL officials responsible for the "mismanagement" at the "Degree Fair".

"The recent incident of mismanagement and negligence at the Degree Fair has yet again exposed the failure of the SOL administration," they noted.

The e-mail demanded the withdrawal of an advisory issued by the SOL administration after the incident and a corrigendum specifying by when the degrees will reach the students.

The SOL issued the advisory on Monday to students, asking them not to attend events they have not registered for.

