New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The condition of the Delhi University student attacked by a stalker with acid is currently stable and will be discharged from the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Monday, sources said.

A 20-year-old second-year college student was attacked outside the Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Sunday.

Laxmi Bai College Proctor, Dr Manraj Gurjar, said that the acid attack took place outside the college campus and the victim was an NCWEB student and not a regular one.

"She is an NCWEB student, not a regular college student... This incident happened outside the college campus, on the main road... There was a PCR van within 50 metres of the incident site, with a female police officer always present," he stated.

The key accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, along with Ishan and Arman. Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument took place between the victim and the accused about a month ago, as per officials.

Delhi University Students' Union President, Aryan Maan, said that Jitender, who is married with a kid, had been stalking her for a year and a half, and she had repeatedly denied his advances. His misbehaviour continued despite her resistance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that the student was attacked with acid by three men on Sunday. The victim was a 2nd yeard (non-college) student and had gone to Laxmi Bai College in Ashoka Vihar for her class, when three men approached her on a motorcycle and threw acid on her. She has sustained acid burn injuries.

"Today, a call was received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the admission of a 20-year-old woman with acid burn injuries. The victim stated that she is a 2nd-year (non-college) student and had gone to Laxmi Bai College, Ashok Vihar, for her class," the Delhi Police said.

"While she was walking towards the college, her known Jitender, resident of Mukundpur, along with his associates Ishan and Arman, came on a motorcycle. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on her. The victim tried to protect her face but sustained injuries on both hands. The accused persons fled from the spot. The victim further revealed that Jitender used to stalk her, and a heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago. The Crime Team and FSL Team inspected the scene of the crime. On the basis of her statement and the nature of injuries, a case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered, and investigation is in progress," the officials added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)

