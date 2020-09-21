New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi University administration had sought time from Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to discuss the alleged non-release of grants to 12 colleges of the varsity fully-funded by the city government but did not get any response, officials said on Monday.

However, the Delhi government denied the charges, saying they have not received any appointment request from the varsity's side.

According to DU Executive Council (EC) member Rajesh Jha, the matter of alleged non-release of grants by Delhi government to 12 colleges fully-funded by it was raised in the emergency EC meeting held on Monday.

"The EC was told during the meeting that the varsity administration had sought time from Delhi LG, CM and the deputy CM, but did not get the appointment from any of them.

"The EC members then insisted that the vice chancellor in his capacity as chairperson of the EC should write to the CM and the LG to seek appointment to get the issue resolved," he said.

The varsity administration and the Delhi government have been locked in a tussle over non-formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the government.

Among them, twelve of the colleges are fully-funded by the government and they have alleged that the grants released by the city dispensation have been inadequate and they have not been able to pay salaries to their staffers since April.

Jha said the EC members strongly opposed the Delhi government's decision of withholding funds of its 12 colleges for the last five months, which has deprived thousands of teachers and employees of their salaries.

"Many of them have received eviction notices from their landlords and are not able to pay EMIs and school fees. In no circumstances, governing body formation should be linked with funding and we demand its immediate release.

"Paying no salary for last five months in this COVID-19 pandemic situation is very 'un-government-like'. The irregular release of funds for the last one year in these colleges has halted the development works," he added.

The EC also condemned the recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister and Education minister Manish Sisodia to link the salary and funding of these colleges to the students fees, he said.

However, the Delhi government in a statement on Monday, said the varsity's claim that they had sought appointment with it is "completely false".

"DU VC has not sought any meeting appointment from either the CM or Deputy CM. In fact, Deputy CM had called a meeting with the DU VC to discuss this matter before ordering an independent audit and wrote several letters to him too.

"He refused to attend the meeting and did not even bother responding to letters of the Deputy CM and Education Minister. If he's still willing, he's welcome to meet and discuss this issue in the next two-three days," a government spokesperson said.

