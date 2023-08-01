New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) More than 85,000 candidates have been allotted seats in under-graduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round of seat allocation, officials said on Tuesday.

They said 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of programme and college combination. As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials said.

The seat allocation for under-graduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)- UG-2023.

Seat allocation has been done for all programmes in all colleges, except in those programmes where the eligibility includes performance and practical tests, the officials said.

In a statement, the university said that "a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself". "This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR, SC, ST, OBC(NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants," it said.

While about 22,000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences, 7,042 candidates got their first preference.

"The candidates who have got a seat in the first round will have to accept the seat by 4:59 pm Friday, August 4, 2023," the statement said.

Colleges will check the applications of candidates and process the "applications till 04:59 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023", it said.

"Candidates whose applications get approved by the college will have to submit the fees by 04:59 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023. The college may 'raise a query' in case they seek any clarification from the candidate," the statement said.

Candidates who are offered a seat in the first round must complete admission formalities by the stipulated time, the DU said.

"Only candidates who would complete their admission process, including payment of fees, will be able to opt for upgrade to participate in the second round," it said.

The university will announce the second round on 5:00 pm on August 10.

