New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Delhi University is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination drive for its teaching and non-teaching employees and students, officials said.

“All teaching and non-teaching employees above 60 years who are eligible for precautionary doses as well as students of Delhi University (DU) and its constituent colleges are requested to get vaccinated,” said an official statement by the Chief Medical Officer, Delhi University.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

The vaccination drive is being conducted at WUS Health Centre at North Campus and in West Delhi.

While the vaccine doses can be received at the West Delhi Health Centre from Monday to Saturday, the vaccine will be available at North Campus centre on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 am to 4pm.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)