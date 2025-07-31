New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi University on Thursday said it has not received any formal application from Lenskart co-founder Sumeet Kapahi for duplicate copies of his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets, contradicting claims made in the eyewear company's draft IPO filing.

In a statement issued in response to Lenskart's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the Delhi University (DU) clarified that its examination wing conducted a detailed search but found no official communication — either physical or digital — from Kapahi.

“The Examination Wing of the University of Delhi has diligently examined the matter and searched for any communication from the applicant… It was found that no communication has been done by the applicant named ‘Sumeet Kapahi',” the university said.

The statement added that a payment under the ‘miscellaneous' section had been made on July 16, 2025 by an individual named “Deepesh”, who mentioned Kapahi's name while applying for a duplicate marksheet older than six years.

However, this alone did not constitute a formal application, the DU clarified.

“It has been found that the applicant/student Mr Sumeet Kapahi has not filled the online/offline form and has not applied formally for the duplicate degree and marksheets. The applicant is advised to apply on the university portal and submit the appropriate fee,” the university said, providing the necessary web link for the process.

The clarification comes after Lenskart disclosed in its DRHP that Kapahi, currently the company's Global Head of Sourcing, had been unable to trace his academic documents and had reached out to the university multiple times via email, letter and online portal.

“There can be no assurances that he will be able to trace the relevant documents… in future or at all,” the prospectus had noted.

Kapahi, who has been with Lenskart since 2011, played a key role in sourcing and supply chain management.

Prior to joining Lenskart, Kapahi worked with Ray-Ban Sun Optics India.

Gurugram-based Lenskart filed the DRHP with Sebi on Monday, proposing to raise Rs 2,150 crore through a fresh issue of shares in addition to an offer-for-sale of 13.22 crore shares by promoters and investors.

