New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Delhi University's Executive Council on Thursday formed a five-member committee to probe into the alleged harassment of principals by the chairmen of governing bodies of two colleges, officials said.

The Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) had made a representation in this regard, urging the varsity to investigate the "mischievous mechanisms" adopted by the chairmen of the governing bodies of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Swami Shradhanand College to "harass" principals.

"The Executive Council took the matter put forward by DUPA...and decided to form a five-member committee to probe into it. The committee will decide what steps need to be taken to avoid such a situation," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on August 14, DUPA highlighted the two cases and alleged that the governing bodies constituted "illegitimate and unfair" fact-finding committees against their principals.

"It is very unfortunate that in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, the chairman of the governing body has unilaterally constituted a fact-finding committee to look into temporary adjustment by Professor Hem Chand Jain, Officiating Principal, by treating it as illegal transfer of funds," the letter mentioned.

"Similarly, in Swami Shradhanand College, a fact-finding committee has been constituted on flimsy grounds by the chairman of the governing body against Professor Parveen Garg, Principal," the letter added.

The DUPA said such an action "weakens and demoralises" the institution of principal.

It requested that these fact-finding committees be declared "illegal and infructuous".

