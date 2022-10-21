New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday.

Earlier, the last date for acceptance of seats was 5 pm Friday.

Also Read | Assam: Four PFI Members, Including One Linkman Arrested in Kamrup.

Over 65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

"The date and time of the first round of the common seat allocation system has been extended till 11.59 am Saturday," he said.

Also Read | Canadian Sikh Accused of Killing His Kids, Strangulating Wife in Montreal Charged With Murder.

"By 6.15 pm Friday, over 65,000 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added.

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes.

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)