New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The University of Delhi (DU) has kick-started its admission process for the academic session 2025-26 with the launch of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Tuesday.

During a press conference held at the university campus, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh inaugurated the portal.

With this, admissions have officially begun for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), five-year integrated law, B.Tech, Ph.D. programmes, and the School of Open Learning (SOL). The university also released its 'Bulletin of Information' detailing eligibility and admission guidelines.

DU also announced the launch of two new PG courses -- MA in Hindi Journalism and MA in Tourism Management. Prof. Singh added that a new MA Journalism program under the English Department will be introduced soon. Additionally, each PG course will now reserve one seat for single girl child applicants.

The VC also highlighted technical upgrades in the UG portal, including a new "auto-accept" mode to streamline seat allocation. "This will ensure that no student misses their seat due to delay or confusion," he said. NCWEB admissions will also commence shortly and will be based on Class 12 merit scores.

Prof. Singh underlined that the CUET system has enhanced diversity on campus by encouraging applications from smaller towns and varied state boards. DU's academic session will begin on August 1, 2025.

DU has received 53,609 registrations across 82 PG programs, with 13,432 total seats including NCWEB. Of the applicants, 23,117 are male, 30,490 are female, and two are transgender. The LLB program received the highest number of applications at 9,270, followed by the MA Political Science with 4,996 applications. Notably, 1,131 candidates applied under the single girl child quota, and 90 under the orphan category.

Dean Admissions Prof. Haneet Gandhi said the UG admission process will be conducted in two phases, with the second phase commencing after CUET results. DU offers 79 UG programs across 69 colleges, with 71,624 total seats. Changes in CUET subject lists have prompted updates in DU's eligibility criteria. Most courses now allow dual eligibility combinations, and the requirement of a minimum 30% score in CUET languages for BSc (Hons) has been removed.

DU offers B.Tech courses in Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Admissions are based on JEE (Main) scores. A total of 6,030 candidates have registered--4,349 boys, 1,681 girls. 195 girls applied under the single girl child quota, and four candidates under the orphan category.

SOL Director Prof. Payal Mago announced that PG admissions will be based on CUET scores, except for MBA, BLISc, MLISc, and PGDADLM programs. SOL will also admit students under the sports category and offer financial support schemes for PwBD, orphans, EWS, and others. Medal-winning athletes at national or international levels will get fee exemptions.

DU has launched nine telephone helplines and email/chatbot support for admission queries. SOL will also operate two help centres from June 22 to guide applicants through the admission process. (ANI)

