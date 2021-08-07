By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): An Associate Professor of Particle Physics in Delhi University (DU) has approached Delhi High Court as he was denied study leave of two years for attending "a prestigious project" in Geneva.

Ashok Kumar, Associate Professor in DU, urged the High Court to grant him a study leave for enabling him to proceed on an assignment of Technical Coordinator at CERN-Geneva.

"May issue writ of mandamus against the Respondent No1 (Vice-Chancellor, DU) to grant to the Petitioner study leave enabling him to proceed on the assignment of Technical Co-ordinator at CERN-Geneva in terms of 'UGC Regulations On Minimum Qualifications For Appointment Of Teachers And Other Academic Staff In Universities And Colleges And Measure For The Maintenance Of Standards In Higher Education, 2018' and corresponding regulations of the University of Delhi as amended in 2019," the petitioner urged.

In the petition filed through advocate MA Niyazi, the professor told the court that the research project was a part of the international effort that led to the discovery of Higgs Boson popularly known as "God's Particle" in 2012 and this effort led to the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013.

The petitioner stressed that the University was "depriving a bright candidate to pursue such an important science project relating to 'God's Particle' which not only would be a great career advancement of the petitioner but also would add a feather to the scientific temperament of this university and country".

The achievement of the petitioner would further encourage students from marginalized strata of society to which the petitioner belongs to, the petitioner said.

He also questioned university rules that an Associate Professor cannot apply for study leave or sabbatical leave for academic pursuits in the first seven years of becoming an Associate professor.

"There cannot be any logic for such bar on newly appointed associate professors in Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) from pursuing new knowledge and increasing their proficiency. Therefore, the interpretation that associate professors are not included for study leave for want of its specific mention under regulation 8.2(iii) is manifestly wrong," the petitioner said.

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi University and others and listed the matter for August 26 for further hearing. (ANI)

