New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has called for a strike on Thursday to protest against alleged non-release of grants in full to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government.

An online emergent meeting of the DUTA executive was held on Monday to discuss the issue of fund cut resulting into non-payment of salaries and other allowances to employees of these 12 colleges, it said in a statement.

"The fund cut imposed by the Government of NCT of Delhi has caused non-payment of salaries for two-six months in various colleges of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges that has caused immense hardship to teachers and employees of these colleges," the statement said.

There is irregular and incomplete disbursement of grants and funds by the Delhi government which is unacceptable, the DUTA said.

The association appealed to teachers to refrain from all official duties and boycott online teaching on the day of strike.

The Delhi University and the city government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of funds for some time. The formation of governing bodies in the 12 colleges is the bone of contention but in its executive council meeting held on December 17 last year, the names of members of the governing bodies were finalised to be sent to the government, the DUTA said.

