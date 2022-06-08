New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Delhi University has decided to increase the annual university development fee charged from students by Rs 300 from the academic year 2022-23 after a gap of 13 years, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The university development fee (UDF) is a component of the annual fees charged from students.

"We have decided to slightly increase the annual university development fees from Rs 600 to Rs 900 from the academic year 2022-23," DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

This has been done in view of the reduction in capital grants by the University Grants Commission (UGC), he said.

DU had constituted a university development fund committee to consider the allocation of funds for various activities like construction of new buildings and procurement of laboratory equipment.

The committee's recommendations were accepted in the meeting of the university's Executive Council held on December 17 despite a few members' dissent.

The committee comprising former pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi and Registrar Gupta said the UGC was not releasing sufficient capital grant to the university for laboratory and other equipment for the last three to four years and had allocated Rs 1.25 crore in financial year 2021-22.

A section of DU teachers termed the fee hike "unfortunate".

"The fee hike is unfortunate. It shows that the university is not receiving UGC grants it requires for maintenance," said Abha Dev Habib, a former Executive Council member.

"Unfortunately, fees are being increased and students are being charged for chemicals and facilities to do research. The university cannot progress if the costs of maintenance, apparatus and facilities are shifted onto the students," she added.

Academic Council member Alok Pandey said there is no need to increase the annual university development fees.

"In the centenary year, when the university is carrying out various activities, it should not raise the fees as it will add to the pressure on students," he said.

