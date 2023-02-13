New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Students of Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) on Monday staged a demonstration at the varsity's examination branch decrying the withholding of examination results of many students.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student organisation, alleged that the semester results of many students have been withheld by the officials who claim that there are errors in the registration forms of the students.

"The students have paid fees on the portal and yet even on presenting the fee slips, the blame for the delay in the declaration of the exam results is being put on them by the officials who state that their registration form and admit cards were 'provisional' and not final," KYS said in a statement.

The results of the second, third, and fourth semester exams of NCWEB students have been held back. These exams were conducted online during the pandemic.

There was no immediate response from the university administration.

The students have also accused officials of marking several of them absent despite their appearance in exams.

"The apathy of the DU and NCWEB officials knows no bounds as when a student in utter exasperation blamed the officials for spoiling her academic career, the official apathetically responded that even if several students commit suicide it would not matter much," the KYS claimed.

