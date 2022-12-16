Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Nine Income Tax department staffers who allegedly cleared recruitment exams through dummy candidates were remanded in judicial custody till December 30 by a special court in Nagpur.

The nine persons, all hailing from Bihar, had joined the IT department as multi-tasking staff but a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation that began in 2018 revealed they had deployed dummy candidates and had not personally appeared for exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

As per the CBI, the case is based on the forensic analysis of specimen handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions gathered from their examination papers.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI had arrested the nine accused on December 12, the agency had said in a release earlier.

The CBI custody of the nine had ended on Friday.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the special CBI court here remanded the nine in judicial custody.

