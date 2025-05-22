Patna (Bihar) [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is on a path to the development as many big projects have been planned under the double-engine government, and expressing confidence in the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) retaining power in the state.

"Many big projects have come to Bihar due to the double-engine government. The Prime Minister's resolve is the development of Bihar, and in the coming days, the duo of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will take Bihar to new heights," Singh told ANI.

The Union Minister emphasised PM Modi's commitment to the development of the Purvanchal region, saying that Bihar serves as a key gateway to its progress.

"There is a double-engine government in Bihar. The Prime Minister believes India cannot develop without the development of Purvanchal, and Bihar is the gateway to Purvanchal," he said.

Singh further hit out at RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that people are still uneasy when they think about RJD's chief returning as CM, saying that people do not want to go back to the "dark times."

"20 years ago, the situation created by Lalu Prasad ji in Bihar still makes people uneasy thinking about it, that if his rule comes back, what will happen? We say that the people of Bihar do not want to go back to the dark times. Today, Bihar has developed a lot in the infrastructure sector, whether it is railways, highways, so in the future, under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, an NDA government will be formed," he told reporters.

Singh's remarks come as PM Modi is likely to visit Bihar on May 29-30, according to party sources. Sources said that the PM is likely to inaugurate the new terminal of Patna Airport on May 29, and the following day, he will address a public meeting in Rohtas district.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated Bihar's Pirpainti railway station among 102 others across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways. The redeveloped stations spanned across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories.

Bihar is also expected to have its assembly elections later in the year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates as of yet. (ANI)

