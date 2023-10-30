New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi University's Hindu College has rusticated 15 students for 'indiscipline' in the recent students' elections held in the college, an official statement said.

The Disciplinary Resource Committee of the college sent an email on October 27 and informed the concerned students that "gross indiscipline" had been noted on their part during the recent elections.

Also Read | Chhindwara Election 2023: BJP Fields Vivek Bunty Sahu to Take on Congress Veteran Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Consequent upon the explanation furnished by you and the proofs of your involvement shown through photos and videos in the possession of the Disciplinary Resource Committee (DRC), the Committee has found that your conduct during September 15-18, 2023, falls under the following acts: gross indiscipline, willful destruction of institutional property, and causing disruption in any manner of the academic functioning of the university system," the official email read.

According to an official, 15 students have been rusticated for their involvement in attempts to disrupt elections.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Child Slapping Case: Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure at Uttar Pradesh Government Over Non-Filing of Response by Education Department.

Earlier in September, the students of Hindu College staged a hunger strike over the rejection of 30 student nominations for the positions of 'prime minister' and central councillors at the college. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)