New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The DU's School of Open Learning (SOL) Prinicpal has filed a police complaint alleging some agitating students entered the building and misbehaved with female security guards and manhandled the staff, police on Friday said.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), on the other hand, accused authorities of attacking students and fracturing one of the students' arm.

A senior police officer said they received complaints from both the parties and further investigation is underway.

Uma Shankar Pandey, the Principal, alleged that some students held a demonstration under the banner of KYS at 11 am in front of SOL building at main gate number 1.

He said the students blocked the road causing disturbance to the entire traffic, as well as students support services of SOL.

"During the agitation, some agitators entered the SOL building and misbehaved with female security guards and manhandled with the staff of SOL.

“When they were stopped by the police personnel, they threatened the SOL staff and provoked other agitators to enter the premises of SOL building to disturb the public-dealing,” he alleged in the complaint.

The complaint said the agitators climbed the top of the main gate and shouted slogans against the college authority.

Since the agitators were not peaceful in their demonstration, stern action may please be taken against these agitators so that in future public dealing may not be hampered, the complaint added.

The KYS, in its turn, alleged that two protesters were attacked by the SOL administration.

“A delegation of two protestors went inside the SOL building on Friday to submit their memorandum to the SOL administration regarding various issues being faced by the students.

"The SOL administration confined them in the building by locking the gates,” it said.

“A group of about 20 SOL officials and the administration's henchmen confined the students, abused them, and violently attacked the students in the office of the acting principal Uma Shankar Pandey in his presence as well as that of a police constable who accompanied the delegation," it said.

The group alleged that one of the protesters broke his arm and had to be treated at Hindu Rao hospital.

Abha Dev Habib, the Secretary of Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), condemned the attack on students and said that the peaceful protests and demands of students cannot be handled in this manner.

“The fact that students were violently attacked in the principal's office with the direct involvement of SOL officials is extremely unfortunate. DTF condemns this criminal attack on students in no uncertain terms.

“Peaceful protests and demands of students cannot be handled in this manner,” said Habib and demanded an enquiry into the matter.

