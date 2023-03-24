Maharajganj (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A 41-year-old Dutch national was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal at Sonauli on the India-Nepal border while trying to enter Nepal without valid documents, officials here said on Tuesday.

Netherlands national Robert David, who was on his way to Nepal, was stopped for routine checking by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the police at Sonauli on Thursday evening.

Inspector Abhishek Singh of Sonauli police station said David was arrested after being found travelling without a proper passport and visa.

A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau informed, he said.

Sonauli is situated on the India-Nepal border and is a popular transit point.

