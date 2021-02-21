Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) International Mother Language Day was celebrated in Manipur on Sunday with a senior state minister saying it is the duty of every citizen to preserve and promote one's mother tongue.

Manipuri, included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, has been introduced in the curriculum from the lower to the higher levels and use of mother tongue should be encouraged though knowledge of other languages is also helpful, Education Minister S Rajen Singh said.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Directorate of Language, Planning and Implementation to celebrate International Mother Language Day.

February 21 is observed as International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

Assam Rifles also celebrated the day at a function in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, Commandant 44 Assam Rifles Col Pradeep Kumar said that multilingualism should be recognised and despite the diversity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Nagaland, "We Indians still stand unified," a statement said quoting him.

