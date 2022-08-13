New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi government will strengthen and beautify 6.15 km roads in the Tri Nagar constituency with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approving the project estimated to cost Rs 9.34 crore, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Under the project, five roads in the Tri Nagar constituency – Shyamji Krishna Verma Marg, Sardar Balbir Singh Sindu Marg, Kabir Das Marg, Rampura Main Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – will be beautified.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Makes Face Mask Mandatory at Public Places Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the strengthening of roads in the Tri Nagar constituency will improve interconnectivity in the area and benefit lakhs of commuters.

He also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to ensure the maintenance of road aesthetics while strengthening those.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Clears Ex-NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede of Fake Caste Certificate Charge.

"The Kejriwal government is determined to develop commuter-friendly roads across the capital and provide a safe travel experience to everyone. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the project worth Rs 9.34 crore for strengthening and beautification of five major roads in Tri Nagar constituency of the capital," the statement said.

Under this project, the PWD has been directed to ensure the strengthening of 6.15 km of roads along with maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes.

"The Kejriwal government is getting the roads across the capital assessed by prominent agencies and universities, to chalk out a development plan and make them better. Based on the assessment, the government is approving funds for strengthening and beautification of roads," Sisodia said in the statement.

He said the PWD is following the global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)