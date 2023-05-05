Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement supporting the film 'The Kerala Story', alleging that he attempted to "whitewash" the controversial movie.

The youth outfit urged Modi to withdraw and apologise his statements regarding the "anti-Kerala" Hindi.

At an election rally in Karnataka today, the Prime Minister said the film is said to be a work based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state, and accused the Congress of indulging in backdoor political bargaining with people having terror inclinations.

Criticising the statement, all-India president of DYFI and Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim said the movie is a political conspiracy by the Sangh Parivar to create unrest in society and tarnish the image of Kerala.

"PM @narendramodi's whitewashing of anti-Kerala propaganda movie is uncalled for. A person holding constitutional office should have stood strong along the side of facts, and not hate-propaganda. He must withdraw his statements and apologise to the people of Kerala immediately," Rahim tweeted.

Addressing a public meeting at Ballari in Karnataka with just days to go for the May 10 Assembly polls in the state, Modi said the whole world is worried today about the danger of terrorism and that India too has on several occasions suffered due to it. The country has lost a large number of innocent civilians due to terror attacks.

Modi said even courts have expressed worry about this nature of terror. "It is said the film is based on the terrorists' deceitful policies and conspiracies in just one state," he said.

"Such a beautiful state of the country, where people are hardworking and talented. This Kerala Story film brings out terror conspiracies happening in that state," the Prime Minister said.

Rahim said the Prime Minister, who is supposed to take stern action against those who spread hatred, was seen today justifying the movie. "He should not justify that propaganda movie while occupying a post such as Prime Minister," Rahim said.

The Kerala High Court, meanwhile, on Friday refused to stay the release of 'The Kerala Story' and said the movie trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole.

The film starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.

According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

