New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed heads of Missions here on the achievements during the nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also joined Jaishankar at the meeting of the heads of Missions in India.

Also Read | Part-Time Job Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Scientist From Andhra Pradesh of Rs 9 Lakh on Pretext of Offering Him Work; Case Registered.

"Participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi along with my colleague CIM @piyushgoyal ji. Shared with them the transformational changes seen in India under 09 Years of Modi Government," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he highlighted that enhanced security, stronger economy, capable human resources, advancing technology, support for Indians abroad and a sharper cultural profile as significant achievements of Indian foreign policy in this time period.

Also Read | Historic Moment for Indian Aviation, Says IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Largest-Ever Aircraft Order of 500 Planes to Airbus.

"Confident that this mindset of strategic clarity, delivery focus and human centric approach would keep advancing nation's interests in the future," the external affairs minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)