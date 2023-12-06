New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held "productive" talks with his Surinamese counterpart Albert Ramdin, focusing on ways to boost bilateral engagement in areas of defence, trade and capacity building.

Ramdin is currently on a visit to India.

"Concluded productive discussions with FM Albert Ramdin at the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Took stock of our bilateral ties, focusing on economic, development, defence, capacity building and cultural cooperation," he said.

"Exchanged views on shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South, our neighborhoods, cooperation via CELAC and CARICOM formats and at the UN," he added.

The CELAC is a community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organization of 15 member states in the Caribbean region having the primary objective to promote economic integration and cooperation among the members.

