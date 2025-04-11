New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The inaugural session of the ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS) would begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will address the Summit later in the day.

GTS is India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology, co-hosted by the Carnegie India and Ministry of External Affairs. With leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society taking part, the Summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience, and international cooperation. The ninth edition of the GTS is being held from April 10 to 12 and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and deepen cross-border partnerships.

Also Read | Jabalpur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

The theme for this year's Summit is "Sambhavna" - meaning possibilities.

GTS-2025 will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic conversations.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 11: Jyotirao Phule, Scott Boland, Dele Alli and Shubhangi Atre - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 11.

More than 150 speakers from over 40 countries--including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union--will join discussions on the most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today.

Sessions will span a wide range of critical topics--from AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and data protection, to cybersecurity, space security, and emerging tech collaboration across the Global South.

This year, GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors programme, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will address the Summit on Saturday. German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, and Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, are among the key speakers at the Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)