Patna (Bihar) [India], May 5 (ANI): On Thursday Bihar capital Patna received an early morning shower, relieving its residents from scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 Km per hour in adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR areas, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

However, as per the latest predictions by the weather office, the monsoon will commence in India by May 15.

Parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwaves for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively. Both the regions of the country have experienced the 'hottest April' in 122 years.

The intense heatwave in the past few weeks across several parts of northwest and central India has also led to increased power demand.

On Monday, the IMD had issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country and had stated that the temperature will not rise for the next 6-7 days.

"It is a big relief after such a big spell. A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7. We will be able to predict the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now the condition seems to be good in May," senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani said.

The national weather forecasting agency had already predicted a decrease in temperature in the isolated parts of North India on Sunday. (ANI)

