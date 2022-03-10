Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Early trends from the counting of votes for Uttarakhand Assembly polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 19 constituencies while Congress was ahead on 12 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party taking leads on two seats.

The BJP was leading in Haridwar, Pratapnagar, Raipur, Roorkee, Bajpur, Kapkot, Vikasnagar, Rajpur Road, Gadarpur, Haldwani, Mussorie, Lalkuwa, Rudrapur Assembly constituencies, the latest data by Election Commission of India at 9.36 am stated.

Meanwhile, Congress is leading in nine constituencies of Sahaspur, Bhagwanpur, Ramnagar, Kichha, Dharampur, Chakrata, Purola, Jwalapur, Narendranagar, the latest data by the Election Commission stated.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday.

The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today. (ANI)

