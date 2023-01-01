On January 1, the first day of New Year 2023, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8, occurred in Haryana's Jhajjar. According to reports, the earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted the Jhajjar at around 1:19 hours. The India Meteorological Department said that earthquake tremors felt were also felt in the surrounding areas of Jhajjar. Earthquake in Delhi: Tremors Felt in National Capital and Surrounding Areas.

Check Tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8, occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana. Earthquake tremors felt in surrounding areas.@Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/oULKjZhQbQ — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 1, 2023

