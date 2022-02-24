Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km.

Also Read | Google Confirms Pixel 6 Wi-Fi Issues, Fix Coming Next Month.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | DRDO-IIT Delhi Successfully Demonstrated Quantum Communication Between Prayagraj, Vindhyachal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)