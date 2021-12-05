Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale jolted Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 and Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

Also Read | 'Snakebite-Caused Disability Major Concern', Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)