Kolhapur, October 24: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Kolhapur, Maharashtra, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-10-2021, 17:07:07 IST, Lat: 17.16 & Long: 73.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 83km NW of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," NCS tweeted.

Also Read | Telangana: Man Arrested for Growing Ganja at Home in Hyderabad.

Earlier, in the month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur in Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)