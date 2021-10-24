Hyderabad, October 24: A man has been arrested for growing ganja at his home. According to reports, the accused, who is a cowherd, had planted 20 plants of the drug. The height of the plant reportedly ranged between four to eight feet. The police have arrested the accused for growing ganja at home and have also seized all the 20 plants of the drug from his residence. Karnataka: 6,000 Marijuana Plants Seized by Police in Kalaburagi.

According to a report by the Times of India, the man was arrested in Jeedimetla, which is a suburb of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. As per the report, the man planted the drug to feed to his cattle. He reportedly told that he grew ganja to make his cattle climb the multi-storied buildings easily. Mumbai Man Arrested For Growing Ganja Using Advanced Hydroponics Technology at His Friend's House.

In a similar case was reported in the end of September this year. The police had arrested four drug peddlers with Rs 1 crore worth of drugs in Karnataka which was seized. Out of the four accused, two were Iranian nationals. Report informs, that the main accused used to grow ganja at a rented villa and had converted it into a hydro-ganja growing and processing factory.

