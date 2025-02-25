New Delhi, February 25: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres. Bengal Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Bay of Bengal.

Earthquake in Bay of Bengal

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.

