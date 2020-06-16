India News | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Hits J-K, Third in Three Days

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said, the third to hit the union territory in three days.

However, there were no reports of any damage, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 7 AM and its epicenter was is Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.

