Aizawl, Apr 20 (PTI) Easter was celebrated with religious fervour across Mizoram on Sunday, as Christian devotees congregated at churches since morning, holding special worship services, prayers and singing hymns.

Many churches also organised 'sunrise services' for devotees to offer special prayers on the occasion.

The Easter Sunday celebrations began in the Christian-majority state on Saturday evening with special worship services and Catholic Church members holding ‘Easter Vigil'.

‘Easter Eggs' and community feasts were also part of the celebrations to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Biblical sermons on Christ's resurrection were delivered, and local choirs and members of Christian youth wings performed during the worship services at churches.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma greeted people on the occasion with a message on X.

“He is risen! Wishing you a blessed Easter as we celebrate the resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ. May your heart be filled with peace, love, and the joy of new life,” he said.

