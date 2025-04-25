New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Flight operations at the Delhi airport might be affected by easterly winds expected between April 26 and May 4, airport operator DIAL said on Friday.

In recent weeks, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) had seen flight delays due to air traffic congestion, closure of one runway and easterly winds.

As per the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department, easterly winds are expected between April 26 and May 4, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

"This change in wind patterns may potentially affect flight operations during this period.

"We are actively coordinating with the airlines & ATC to work out the flight schedules to have a minimum impact on flight operations," it said in a post on X.

Citing the IMD forecast, SpiceJet, in a post on X, said all departures, arrivals, and connecting flights may be impacted.

IGIA is the country's largest and busiest airport, and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

