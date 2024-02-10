Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Officers and soldiers of the Indian Army were felicitated with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery on Saturday at the Eastern Command Investiture Ceremony, a Defence official said.

The programme was held at Bengdubi Military Station near Siliguri city in the northern part of West Bengal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Says 'You Were Ever-Smiling and Your Smile Never Faded' (Watch Video).

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari presented medals to 26 awardees - including 20 Sena Medals (gallantry), two Bar to Sena Medal (distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals.

The GOC-in-C felicitated the officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and distinguished service to the nation, the official said in a statement.

Also Read | Pre-Wedding Photo-Shoot Inside Operation Theatre: 38 Medical Students Punished for Making Reels at Government Hospital in Karnataka.

Lt Gen Tiwari also conferred the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) certificate of appreciation and GOC-in-C unit appreciation to units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements.

Two Units were awarded COAS Unit Appreciation and 32 Units were awarded GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Unit appreciation, the official said.

Congratulating the awardees, Lt Gen Tiwari exhorted all ranks to give their best in all spheres and keep up the high traditions and values of the Indian Army.

A large number of military personnel, civilian dignitaries as well as school and college students and the families of the award winners attended the ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)